DIA says they wouldn’t experience power outage like Atlanta

DENVER — Denver International Airport says they wouldn’t experience a power outage like Atlanta did earlier this week.

Thousands of people were stranded Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the start of the Christmas travel rush.

A sudden power outage that Georgia Power said was caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m.

DIA says they wouldn’t have a similar power problem as they did in Atlanta because they “have dual redundant substations that are both capable of supporting the entire load of the airport.”

“One is north of the airport and one is south,” said airport spokesman Heath Montgomery. “In the event that we lose one substation, the other once can take over.”

“Additionally, many of our essential systems have backup generators, including the FAA tower, our emergency dispatch and operations center, and the runway lights,” Montgomery said.

“When the airport closed for the blizzard in March of 2016, we did lose one substation. Xcel was able to switch the power over to the south substation,” Montgomery added.