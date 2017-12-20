Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colorado QuitLine is a FREE, confidential telephone coaching service that connects people who want to quit smoking with free one-on-one individualized coaching. The QuitLine offers free coaching as well as free nicotine patches or gum for those that qualify.

Alison Reidmohr, Tobacco Cessation Supervisor with CDPHE joined us to talk about the Colorado QuitLine and the free services they offer to Coloradoans suffering from an addiction to tobacco.

The number is 1.800.QUIT.NOW. If you smoke and are looking to quit, call the QuitLine now. The QuitLine has trained coaches standing by that are ready to help create a personalized quit plan for you.

https://www.coquitline.org/en-US/