DENVER -- Six months ago, Richard Trosper wasn’t sure if he would make it.

The Thornton Man was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma.

But he's getting a second chance at life.

A stem-cell recipient at Presbyterian St. Luke’s, he is expected to survive. He is in “complete remission.”

The 63-year-old, is a patient at the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, in partnership with the Sarah Cannon Cancer Network.