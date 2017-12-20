Backpacks of Mercy project helps homeless veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A non-profit in Denver is making sure homeless veterans have a way to stay warm this winter and that kids who can use some comfort are not forgotten. Backpacks of Mercy is getting young students involved in their mission.

Students in Arvada spent the last day of school before winter break learning the valuable lesson of giving to the less fortunate. Second and third graders at Excel Academy stuffed more than a hundred backpacks for homeless veterans in the Denver area and for kids at battered women’s shelters.

“To be thankful for what they have, because some people are not. Just a little gift of a backpack goes a long way for the hearts of the people in need,” explained Backpacks of Mercy founder David Carson.

This is the third year Backpacks of Mercy has collected and stuffed backpacks. The first year they started with 50 bags. This year they are up to 500.

On Wednesday backpacks were filled with jackets, blankets, tooth brushes, toothpaste and hair brushes.

The service project was the idea of CaRson’s daughter, Ciprina Carson. She was especially thinking of other kids this time of year.

“It’s scary to not have anything that you own when you leave some place that really means a lot to you,”

Students donated all the materials they collected since Thanksgiving. Backpacks of Mercy hopes to make this an annual event and continue to grow to serve more people in need in the community.

