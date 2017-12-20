A magical Celtic Christmas dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Step into a magical world this Christmas...

Irish Dance Theatre proudly presents, "Seó na Nollag: A Celtic Christmas Celebration."

Riverdance alumni Martin Percival and Ciara Sexton are pleased to announce their annual winter production playing for the first time in Fort Collins. Experience the delight of Irish Dance, Song and Music beautifully intertwined with recognizable Christmas melodies by renowned composer Trevor Rutkowski.

World class Irish dancers have been flown in from around the world to partake in what is sure to become a new holiday tradition for you and the whole family. It is not to be missed! Come and join us in our journey this holiday season. One night only, December 20th 2017, 7:30pm The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins.