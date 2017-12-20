A historic move in Summit County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- The historic 'Excelsior House' in Frisco has a new home.

Since 1938, the old mining office sat on Galena Street. On Wednesday, a crew lifted it from its foundation, hoisted it on a flatbed truck and moved it several blocks.

"You know, it’s a little bit of a void. Place has been there forever," said Craig Peterson, who lives next door to the house's old location.

The Excelsior House was moved to make room for new homes on Galena Street. It is currently situated atop the Frisco peninsula, just off of Highway 9.