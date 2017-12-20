656 drivers arrested during Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period

DENVER – Law enforcement agencies across Colorado just wrapped up their latest DUI enforcement period and nearly 100 more people were arrested this year when compared to 2016.

Officers arrested 656 impaired drivers this year and 568 drivers were arrested during the same enforcement period last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The holiday part DUI enforcement period ran from Dec. 1-11.

“According to preliminary data, 220 people have died in impairment-related crashes in Colorado this year, exceeding last year’s total of 197 deaths. In 2016, between November and December, 21 people lost their lives in impairment-related crashes,” said CDOT in a press release.

The next DUI enforcement period begins on Dec. 29 and runs through Jan. 2, 2018.