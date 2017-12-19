Winter arrives with a blast of cold & snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've been waiting for snow and here it comes! You get to enjoy one last mild day on Wednesday in Denver with temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds will advance across the area once the sun sets. It will also turn windy. That's the signal that our next storm is approaching.

We are expecting snow to get underway early on Thursday and last well into the evening. Accumulations will be on the light side for metro Denver with about 1"-3" possible. But, combine the snow with temperatures falling through the 20s and you can bet roads will quickly turn slick.

We have even colder temperatures in the low to mid teens expected on Saturday with another shot of snow. The bitter cold will be perfect for fluffing up even higher totals with about 2"-4" possible across metro Denver. Again, not a huge snow storm by Colorado standards, but there will be an impact on area roads.

So, you'll have to plan for a lot of extra time to run those last minute holidays errands or driving to your holiday destination. And, there will be deicing operations at DIA...plan ahead.

