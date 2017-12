Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a Good Eater! is a baby and toddler cookbook filled with wholesome, family-friendly recipes designed to promote a well-rounded eater right from the get-go. It is written by two moms who believe that introducing flavorful foods using herbs and spices and exposing children to a variety of colors, flavors, and textures while they are young encourages openness, minimizes picky-eating habits, and sets the stage—and table—for positive future family meal experiences.