Theft suspects ram Denver police vehicles in escape attempt near I-70 and Quebec

DENVER — Suspects rammed patrol cars in an attempt to leave the scene of a theft from a vehicle then led a short foot chase on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened near Quebec Street and Interstate 70 about 11 a.m.

A man and a woman were taken into custody, and officers were searching a parking garage in the 3400 block of Quebec for a possible third suspect, police said.

People were asked to avoid the area between the 3400 block and 4100 block of Quebec.

Police said officers were being evaluated but there were no reports of any serious injuries.