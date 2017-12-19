Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founded in 2009, The Butterfly Foundation has been helping people brought down by tragedy or hardship rebuild their lives through acts of compassion, generosity, and financial support. Nancy Fitzgerald started the foundation as a reporter. She would reach out to one person or family that touched her through out the year. Using connections, she would find the tools they needed. Now she is working on a larger scale helping families hit with hardships and tragedy. Watch the segment to see the families she is helping.