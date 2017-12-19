Rob Lowe hosts dinner for firefighters battling wildfires near California home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- As a way of saying thanks, actor Rob Lowe hosted several firefighters to a meal as they fight to save his home and others from raging wildfires in Southern California.

Lowe posted photos to social media of the meal. The firefighters appeared to be treated to pasta and cheeseburgers.

"Dinner for new friends at our house," Low wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town," he wrote in another post.

Some multimillion-dollar homes in Santa Barbara County have been destroyed by the large fire. Lowe's home has been spared so far.

The Thomas Fire is 50 percent contained and has burned 271,000 acres.