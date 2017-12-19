Police: Aurora man stabbed step-father, posted video to Snapchat

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man is accused of stabbing his step-father and then posting video of the aftermath to Snapchat, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said that they were called to the 2700 block of South Rifle Street just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and found 50-year-old Oscar Lemar Owensby suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Owensby was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Owensby was stabbed by his step-son, 19-year-old Nick Vanson, who left the scene “to say goodbye to his friends” before returning to the scene where he was arrested.

Upon his return, police found video of the incident on Vanson’s phone.

Police said the video showed Owensby on the ground with Vanson’s mom saying “Lemar, Can you hear me, can you hear me, no!”

In the video, Vanson is heard saying “Hey guys I just killed him, I just killed him” before showing himself on camera, according to police

Vanson told police he posted the video to Snapchat.

Police said that Vanson had been arguing with Owensby because Owensby wanted to throw Vanson out of the house.

The suspect told police that he believed Owensby was going to punch him so he stabbed him in the throat.

Vanson is being held on one count of first degree murder. The case remains under investigation.