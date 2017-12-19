Peruvian woman hoping to avoid deportation moves to another sanctuary church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. - A Peruvian woman hoping to avoid deportation has now moved from one sanctuary church in Fort Collins to another sanctuary church in Boulder.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Boulder welcomed Ingrid Encalada Latorre and held a news conference Tuesday.

“There is no intent to hide the whereabouts of anyone including Ingrid. The authorities were informed immediately upon her arrival here,” said Reverend Kelly Dignan.

Encalada Latorre has two children who are US citizens and she has lived in this country for 18 years.

Through an interpreter, she said she relocated to be closer to her family in metro Denver. “It was a hardship being in Fort Collins, so now I get to be closer to my family here in Boulder, especially my older son who it was the hardest on.”

Encalada Latorre has a felony conviction after she bought documentation to work.

This fall Governor Hickenlooper denied her a pardon, and she was ordered to leave the country.

She defied that order and sought sanctuary, leaving her current legal options unclear.