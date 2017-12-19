× New leader of Colorado State Patrol sworn in at Capitol

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol has a new leader.

Matthew Packard was promoted to colonel and chief and then sworn in by Gov. John Hickenlooper at the state Capitol Tuesday morning.

He replaces Chief Scott Hernandez, who is retiring at the end of the year after more than 30 years with the state patrol.

Packard has been with the patrol for 17 years. Most recently he oversaw communications, training, public outreach and media relations for the agency.