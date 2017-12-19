Another mild, dry day, but snowy and frigid conditions move in before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunny and mild weather -- a persistent theme this fall -- will continue across Colorado on Tuesday, but big changes are looming just before Christmas.

Skies will stay mostly sunny across Colorado on Tuesday with dry conditions, another great day to spend outside.

Highs in Denver will reach the mid-50s, well above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures reaching the low 60s in Denver.

It will start with sunny skies with winds and cloud cover increasing by the afternoon ahead of the next storm system.

Snow moves into the mountains on Wednesday night and the Front Range by Thursday morning.

Denver will see 1-3 inches of snow with 2-5 inches in the mountains and 1 inch or less on the eastern Plains. High temperatures will be in the 20s with gusty winds.

Snow showers will taper off by the afternoon and shift to southern Colorado before moving out Thursday night.

Friday will be dry ahead of a second storm system with highs in the 30s and partly cloudy skies.

Arctic air and another round of snow move in on Saturday. Highs will be in the teens Saturday and Sunday.

Snow will begin Saturday morning and end by early Sunday. It is too far out to know how much accumulation there will be.

Christmas will be dry and cold with highs in the low 20s.

