Evidence of hash oil extraction found at Weld County trailer explosion, investigators say

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — There was evidence of a butane hash oil extraction operation at the site of a semi-trailer explosion Monday night. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office released that information Tuesday.

Two people were injured in the explosion.

The blast happened at 7878 County Road 21 in Fort Lupton just after 8 p.m. Monday

When deputies arrived, they found a fifth wheel trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames.

A 32-year-old man and a 71-year-old man were taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center for treatment of burns. They were in serious condition Tuesday night.

Weld County Drug Task Force and Weld County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working together to continue this investigation.