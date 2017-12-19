Doctor carries patient through snow to save her vision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- A Michigan woman said her ophthalmologist saved her vision last weekend, according to WXMI.

Lillian Havenga said Dr. Yosef Gindzin went out of his way to help her by coming in to work on his day off -- and by carrying her to and from his office in the snow.

Havenga has wet macular degeneration and is nearly blind in her left eye. She can still see reasonably well in her right eye, but needs shots every four weeks to keep her vision.

"She's kind of an unusual patient. If we're late at all with her injection, she starts to bleed," Gindzin said. "So in the last 15 years we've tried not to be late by one day."

Havenga's appointment was originally scheduled for Thursday. But she couldn't make it because she was in the hospital getting emergency treatment for a separate health issue.

Havenga was cleared to leave the hospital on Saturday, but she and daughter Marie Havenga didn't want to wait any longer to get her eye injections because it could mean further loss of vision.

That's when Marie Havenga reached out to Gindzin to see if he could help them.

"He gave me his cellphone number and said he would be willing to meet her at the office on Saturday and open up just so he could give her her eye injections in hopes of saving her right eye," she said.

When they arrived at Gindzin's office, there was too much snow in the parking lot to drive through, let alone navigate through in Lillian Havenga's wheelchair.

"We didn't plow our driveway because it was the weekend, and her car couldn't make it up to the door," Gindzin said. "So I just carried her into the building."

And after the successful procedure, he carried her back to her car.

Havenga is enjoying the beautiful view outside her living room window and looking forward to seeing her 6-year-old granddaughter in the near future.

And she's ever grateful for Gindzin.

"He carried me into the office, treated me, and carried me out again. Now what doctor would do that?" she said.