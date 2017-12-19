Denver native and ‘Silicon Valley’ star T.J. Miller accused of punching woman, sexual assault

DENVER — The star of “Silicon Valley” and Denver native T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who said he choked and punched her during sexual encounters in college.

The anonymous accuser told the Daily Beast that she and Miller began dating after meeting at George Washington University in 2001.

She claims Miller, who was born and raised in Denver, assaulted her numerous times, including when he allegedly violently shook and punched her in the mouth while they were having consensual sex.

The woman said she woke up the next morning with a fractured tooth and bloodied lip, and was told that she had drunkenly fell, according to the report.

She claims she was kicked out of the university’s comedy troupe, then Miller got violent, choking her during sex.

“We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” the woman told the Daily Beast.

“I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised … as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked.”

The woman’s roommates checked on her after hearing her choking. She said she was fine, then claims Miller penetrated her with a beer bottle without her consent.

The woman’s then-roommates told the Daily Beast she came out of her room the next day with bruises on her body.

Miller and his wife Kate said the woman’s accounts are not true. They said the woman spread rumors after the Millers took their relationship public.

“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” the couple said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

Miller left the HBO sitcom “Silicon Valley” earlier this year. He was in “The Emoji Movie” this year and is scheduled to star in the upcoming “Ready Player One.”

Miller grew up in the Cheesman Park area of Denver. He attended East High School, and he and his wife were married at Denver Botanic Gardens.