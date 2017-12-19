× Broncos’ Von Miller, Aqib Talib selected for Pro Bowl

DENVER — The Denver Broncos’ season hasn’t been what fans or the team hoped it would be this year. But two of the team’s defensive stars were named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday.

Linebacker Von Miller is going for his sixth time. Cornerback Aqib Talib is going to the Pro Bowl for his fourth time as a Denver Broncos player.

Miller, 28, is now just three Pro Bowl selections away from John Elway’s franchise record. Miller has double-digit sacks this season… something he’s done in each of his six Pro Bowl seasons.

Aqib Talib is the Broncos’ shut-down cornerback. He’s going to the Pro Bowl for his fifth time overall. It’s his fourth straight as a member of the Broncos.

Talib had two more interceptions this season. He currently ranks fourth all-time in interceptions that have been returned for touchdowns with 10.