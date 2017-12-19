5-year-old Mississippi boy calls 911 to stop Grinch from stealing Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRAM, Miss. -- A 5-year-old Mississippi boy was worried the Grinch was going to steal Christmas after he watched one too many videos.

So he called 911 and asked police for help over the weekend.

Tylon Pittman was watching videos on a smartphone when he called authorities after seeing the Grinch taking presents before Christmas, WLBT reported.

Video posted to Facebook by TeDera Dwayne Graves II showed the interaction between his little brother and a police officer.

“What are you going to do if he tries to steal your Christmas?” the officer asks.

“Take him to jail," the boy responds.

The two high-five and the officer says, “Good job.”

In another post, the boy shows the video evidence of the Grinch stealing the presents to the officer.

“I just want to tell you the Grinch is not going to steal your Christmas, OK?” the officer said.

The boy can be heard saying "OK."

Making sure the Grinch would be punished, the Byram Police Department surprised Tylon by allowing him to arrest and take the Grinch into a holding cell at the town's jail.

Tylon offered to track down any suspects for the police whenever they need help.

“When they call me and they say it’s going so fast and they have a gun, I’m going to chase them so fast,” Tylon said. “I’m going to ride my motorcycle so fast.”

Pittman’s mother said the boy likes to call people on the phone, but she didn’t expect this.

“He calls people all the time,” Teresa Brown-Pittman said. “If he gets your number, he’s going to call you and blow you up. But to dial 911, oh my God, no.”