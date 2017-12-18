Woman suspiciously missing from Fort Collins home since early December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Police are looking for help in locating a woman who went missing in Fort Collins earlier this month.

Kimberlee Graves, 41, was last seen at her home on Akin Street on Dec. 4.

A friend requested a welfare check on Dec. 8, but nobody answered her door and her car was gone, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

On Dec. 10, police said the friend went to Graves’ home and discovered it had been ransacked.

Police found her vehicle abandoned in a parking garage near College Avenue and Mulberry Street on Wednesday.

Police have not found evidence of injury, but said the suspicious circumstances about her disappearance has caused concern.

Her friend and neighbor, Daniel Cordova, worries about Graves.

"I’m just really concerned," he said. "I’m curious what happened to my friend. I heard about it when detectives came over to ask me questions -- when is the last time I'd seen her, do I know the people that go over there, couple questions, that’s about it."

Cordova said Graves was too nice and too trusting, and he worries it might have gotten her into trouble.

"Too friendly. People in her house all the time. She had a nice 2015 RAV4 and she would just let people drive it," he said.

"Next thing I know it was side swiped, the window was broken out. I see someone keyed bad words into her door. I kind of got onto her about trusting people too much and now look."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2825, tipsline@fcgov.com or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.