CANON CITY, Colo. — A Virginia man died after falling an estimated 60 feet while rock climbing, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office sadi.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the climber as Andrew Biebuyck of Charlottesville.

The sheriff’s office said Keller was in the Banks Hiking Area in Canon City about 12:20 p.m. Saturday when he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.