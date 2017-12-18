Trump added to Disney’s robotic Hall of Presidents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents has a new addition as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been added to the exclusive list of featured robotic politicians.

Standing next to presidents such as Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, Trump — sans signature red tie — recites the oath of office, a monologue praising America.

The even tone and calm rhetoric is notably uncharacteristic for the president who prides himself on free-wheeling speeches and controversial opinions.

Washington introduces the president before Trump begins speaking in front of his captive crowd of fellow presidents.