Video shows police unloading State Rep. Lori Saine’s gun after bringing it to DIA

DENVER -- Police released some of the video from Denver International Airport that led to the arrest of State Rep. Lori Saine earlier this month.

The Republican lawmaker was caught with a loaded handgun at the airport Dec. 6.

The video shows police unloading her gun at the airport police substation.

For legal reasons, authorities have refused to release the video of Rep. Saine in the security line, where a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun was found in her bag.

Saine, a Republican from Firestone in Weld County, “knowingly” brought the weapon to the north security checkpoint, according to a probable cause statement by the Denver Police Department.

Saine told police she “totally forgot” about the gun before she requested an attorney.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office was appointed as the special prosecutor in the case.

Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner reviewed the case and determined charges are not appropriate.

“The evidence in this case indicates that Lori Saine forgot the firearm was in her purse,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“Based on the evidence presented, it is the district attorney’s position that no criminal case against Ms. Saine can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and thus pursuant to the ethical standards guiding prosecutors in Colorado, no charges will be filed in this case.”