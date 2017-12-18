Tranquil start to week, then 2 storm systems deliver big changes just before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first three days of this week will be dry and mild across the Denver metro area and the Front Range, but then two storm systems will deliver big changes.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach about 54 degrees.

The warm before the storm arrives Wednesday with highs pushing 60 degrees. The normal high temperature in Denver for this time of year is 42.

It will be windy to the west of the city on Monday with gusts of 25-70 mph above treeline. Mountain valley highs will only reach in the 20s and 30s. The next mountain snow arrives on Thursday.

Thursday's storm does not look blockbuster with only light to moderate accumulations across Colorado.

Saturday's storm system looks a touch stronger. After the second storm moves out, Arctic cold with below-zero temperatures will settle in across Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins starting Sunday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look cold with highs in the single digits and overnight lows near minus-10.

