'Tis the season to adopt!

There’s no place like home for the holidays. But all over Colorado, there are thousands of shelter dogs who don’t have a home at all. We’re trying to change that.

Check out the video our friends at Ironsmith Films and Underdogs Animal Rescue made! Watch some furry actors and actresses reenact some holiday film favorites to help promote the adoption of these adorable four-legged friends!