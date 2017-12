Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Family and friends are searching for a man who went missing Friday after leaving a nightclub in Denver.

Adam Gilbertson, 29, was last seen leaving Syntax Physic Opera at 554 S. Broadway just before 1 a.m.

There are questions about what Gilbertson did after he left the bar.

He only lives about three blocks away, but surveillance video appears to show him leaving in the opposite direction.

Detectives are trying to determine if foul play is involved.