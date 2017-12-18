Significant cold coming, will last through Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Enjoy the last two days of warmth on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the Denver metro area in the 50s and 60s.

Starting late Wednesday, a strong cold front moves through and drops highs to 25 for Thursday afternoon. That would be the coldest afternoon high temperature since early January.

Friday will rebound a bit with highs near freezing, but another push of even colder air arrives for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the teens.

The high on Christmas will be in the lower to mid-20s.

Santa will have a very cold flight through the area, with temperatures sitting several degrees below zero on Christmas Eve through Christmas morning.

There is a high likelihood there will be snow on Thursday with the first bout of cold weather. There might be travel impacts as a result.

There are some snow chances this weekend, too, with the second push of cold air. So there is still a chance of a white Christmas.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.