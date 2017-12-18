× Shoplifting suspect fires gun outside Cherry Creek Nordstrom

DENVER — Two shoplifting suspects are being sought, including one who fired a gun about 50 feet outside the Nordstrom at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center on Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Security attempted to stop a man and a woman in relation to a theft just before 7:30 p.m., police said.

As they fled, the man fired one shot at the security personnel. No one was hit.

The man left the scene in a dark-colored Kia Spectra. No license plate was provided.

The man was described as Hispanic, 18 to 21 years old and 5-foot-6. He was wearing a black coat, black pants and red shoes. His hair was tied in two buns.

The woman was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds. She was wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.