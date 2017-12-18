Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wants to buy Carolina Panthers, sign Colin Kaepernick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to buy the Carolina Panthers, and he has at least two others who want to chip in.

The hip hop mogul tweeted the offer after the team’s current owner Jerry Richardson announced he would sell the franchise amid allegations of sexual misconduct and using racist language at work.

“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, noting he could become the NFL’s first majority African-American owner.

“There are no majority African-American NFL owners. Let’s make history.”

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Diddy then took to Instagram and said he would sign Colin Kaepernick and let him compete for the starting quarterback job with Cam Newton.

“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” Diddy said in a video. “It’s just competition, baby. It’s just competition”

Soon after the tweet, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Kaepernick expressed interest in joining him.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

“I want in on the ownership group!” Kaepernick tweeted on Monday. “Let’s make it happen!”

In an open letter Sunday, Richardson said that he believes “It is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership.”

The letter did not address the ongoing allegations against him.

“We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played,” Richardson wrote.

Forbes values at the Panthers at an estimated $2.3 billion.