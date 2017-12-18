Registered sex offender allegedly assaults woman at Boulder gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A woman who pulled over at a gas station was allegedly sexually assaulted by a registered sex offender on Monday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call of a woman crying in her vehicle at the Shell gas station at 2977 Baseline Road.

When officers arrived about 4:45 a.m., they found the woman in tears and a male identified as Mark Wray, 47, standing near the victim's vehicle.

Police said the woman was visibly upset. She told officers she was driving home when she experienced a problem with her vehicle.

She pulled into the gas station thinking she might need fuel.

While she was sitting in her vehicle, Wray allegedly approached, saying he would help. The victim said Wray entered the passenger side door and sexually assaulted her.

Wray was interviewed at the police department and arrested for sexual assault.

He is also a registered sex offender in Boulder. Detectives are continuing the investigation.