Pedestrian killed while crossing busy Lakewood street

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle driven by a pizza delivery man while crossing a busy street on Sunday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The crash happened about 7:20 p.m. on West Alameda Avenue and Benton Street, one block west of South Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

The driver of the silver Ford Focus stayed at the scene, police said. The pedestrian, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alameda Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police believe the pedestrian might have been coming from a domestic situation in the 400 block of Jay Street when he crossed in the middle of a road and not in a crosswalk.

The name of the driver and the victim were not released.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Police said the driver was not cited in the crash.