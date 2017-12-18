× MOMS Car Seat Safety Inspection Event & Consignment Sale

Who: MOMS (Mothers of Multiples Society)

What: Car Seat Safety Inspection Event & Consignment Sale

When: Saturday, March 10th from 10am-2pm

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click here)

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are proud to support this year’s MOMS Car Seat Inspection Event and Consignment Sale.

The American Academy of Pediatrics states, “for every fatality, roughly 18 children are hospitalized and more than 400 are injured seriously enough to require medical treatment”. Over 90 percent of car seats are not used correctly. A properly used car seat can make a life or death difference. The objective of this semi-annual event is to educate parents on the proper use of car seats to keep your family safe. Be sure to come out and have your car seat inspected by trained professionals to ensure you are using your car seat correctly!

Afterwards, stick around and enjoy the Kids Consignment Sale.The line starts forming early in the morning for buyers who want the best selection. The public is encouraged to bring a laundry basket or bag to carry their items.

For more information, click here.

