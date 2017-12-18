× Man accused of sexually assaulting prospective escort during photo shoot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police have arrested a man nearly four months after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman looking to work for a local escort service.

Anthony Rios, 47, met the 22-year-old female victim after she answered an ad on Craigslist for a local escort service in August, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The victim met Rios at a coffee shop before going to his residence for a photo shoot where she was asked to pose in lingerie provided by Rios, police said.

The victim also told police that Rios inappropriately touched her and sexually assaulted her during the shoot.

Police believe Rios might have met additional female victims under similar circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7223.