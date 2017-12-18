Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kneaders DIY Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding

1 quart of heavy cream

3 eggs

1 ½ cups granulated sugar, divided

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

8 Kneaders Cinnamon Rolls, one day old

¼ cup apple juice

2 cups apples, peeled and chopped

Sprinkle of Ground Cinnamon

Crumb Topping

1 cup brown sugar

5 tablespoons softened butter

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Crumb Topping:

Combine brown sugar, butter and chopped pecans in a medium size bowl until they resemble crumbs. Set aside.

Bread Pudding:

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray

In a medium bowl, whisk together cream, eggs and vanilla and half of sugar.

Quarter the cinnamon rolls and gently toss them into cream mixture. Set aside.

In a small bowl, combine apple juice, apples, and remaining sugar.

Fill prepared baking dish just over halfway with cinnamon roll mixture.

Evenly layer apples on top.

Spread remaining cinnamon roll mixture over apples.

Spread crumb topping evenly over bread pudding.

Bake for 35 minutes, until set.

Serve with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon