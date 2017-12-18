Greeley family in need after thieves steal Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- A mother of three was recently the victim of a home break-in.

The thief stole everything from electronics to her children’s presents, just a week before Christmas.

“All the presents were right here,” Tiffany Jimenez of Greeley said.

For the children, all younger than 5 years old, they had to learn that a real-life Grinch stole all of their presents.

“I was hurt because I heard my son say some bad man came in here mom, and stole our stuff and there’s nothing I can do,” Jimenez said.

On Dec. 12, Jimenez came home from work to find her apartment off First Avenue ransacked.

“The TV was gone, the Xbox was gone, a basket of clothes I just washed, my kid’s clothes and all their presents,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez's cousin, Liz Velazquez, said life is tough enough for the single mother trying to make ends meet.

“She’s trying to provide a better life for her kids. And to have this happen, it’s just horrible,” Liz Velazquez said.

Jimenez said the crooks also swiped toilet paper and shampoo from the bathroom.

Even without the presents, Jimenez is using this experience to teach her kids that empty stockings won’t take away from the true meaning of Christmas.

“I am determined to not let this stop my kids' Christmas. They deserve to have a Christmas and this is a bump in the road,” Jimenez said.

The family said the criminal broke in through a bedroom window, in broad daylight. Detectives with the Greeley Police Department dusted for fingerprints and the family is hoping that might help lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-350-9600. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.