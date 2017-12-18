2 injured in Weld County trailer explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- Two people were injured after a trailer exploded on Monday night, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said.

The blast happened at 7878 County Road 21 in Fort Lupton just after 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a fifth wheel trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames.

A 20-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. Both men are in stable condition.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but preliminary information suggests it was not a gas or oil site.