Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday for passengers stranded at Atlanta’s airport

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays, something that was started by the company’s founder, Truett Cathy.

The devout Christian decided in 1946 to close the stores on Sundays for religious reasons and to give employees one set day off a week.

But on Sunday, when a major power outage hit Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the fast food chain sprung into action by providing food for thousands of stranded passengers.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy personally helped hand out sandwiches. Chick-fil-A is based in Atlanta.

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

The City of Atlanta has mobilized the Georgia International Convention Center and will provide shuttle services for anyone who needs a place to stay for the night. @ChickfilA will provide food for passengers. — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) December 18, 2017

History has been made today!! @ChickfilA has opened on “Sunday” to feed the people stuck at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport due to a power outage! I @6BillionPeople claim this day #Chickfilasunday | December 17th 2017 #Chickfila pic.twitter.com/EXGTy3GQbV — MarQuis Trill |Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin Investor (@6BillionPeople) December 18, 2017

Thousands stranded in Atlanta on a Sunday evening because of the massive power failure at the airport. @ChickfilA, normally not open on Sunday’s, springs into action to feed them all. That’s incredible. What a company. — Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) December 18, 2017

A fire in a Georgia Power underground electrical facility damaged two substations that serve the airport, including the system that provides backup power.

The power came back on late Sunday night, but hundreds of flights were affected by the blackout.

Flights were also affected Monday, including at Denver International Airport, as the airlines work to get things back on schedule at the world’s busiest airport.