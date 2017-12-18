Broncos aren’t sure who will be their quarterback this week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos aren’t sure who their quarterback is.

In the latest twist to the uncertainty that’s shrouded the position ever since Peyton Manning retired, coach Vance Joseph said Monday he wasn’t sure whether to name Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch his starter at Washington this weekend.

Trevor Siemian went on injured reserveR with a left shoulder injury he suffered at Indianapolis last week. Osweiler relieved him and led Denver to a 25-13 win with one of the best performances of his career.

That didn’t earn him the starting nod, however.

Joseph has said he’d like to see Lynch play some more over the last two weeks provided he’s sufficiently recovered from a sprained left ankle that left him sobbing on the sideline at Oakland last month in his only start this season.

He said Monday he needs to see Lynch at practice Wednesday before naming his starting quarterback.