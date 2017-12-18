Controversial blue picture frame to be removed from Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 12-foot metal frame that was installed at Garden of the Gods last week will be removed, the city of Colorado Springs said Monday.

The blue picture frame received backlash from visitors and more than 20,000 people signed an online petition to get it removed.

“We have received some very thoughtful citizen comments asking for its relocation and we thank those citizens who took the time for constructive communication,” city spokesman Jamie Fabos said in a statement.

“In recognition of public sentiment, we are in the process of removing the frame from its current location.”

The city said it is evaluating a new location for the frame.

The “Olympic City USA” frame was installed at High Point near parking lot No. 9 last week after it was donated to the city by GE Johnson, a local construction company.

The city said at the time it installed the metal frame is a way for visitors of Garden of the Gods to capture the beauty in a new way.