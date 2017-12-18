9 people hospitalized after shuttle bus rollover near DIA; Pena Boulevard reopened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nine people were taken to hospitals after an airport shuttle bus rolled over near Denver International Airport on Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

The shuttle from The Parking Spot rolled over in the area of Pena Boulevard and 78th Avenue about 2 p.m.

The crash slowed traffic in the area while police investigated.

The bus was removed from the scene about 3:30 p.m. and police said just before 4 p.m. that Pena Boulevard had reopened.

UPDATE: Pena is back open. No life-threatening injuries reported at this time. https://t.co/XygA8MWWx3 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 18, 2017

It's unclear what caused the bus to roll over, but police said there were no life-threatening injuries.