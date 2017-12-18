× Man accused of vandalizing Fort Collins Islamic Center pleads guilty

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 35-year-old man arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins earlier this year pleaded guilty in a court appearance on Monday.

The Fort Collins Police Department said Joseph Scott Giaquinto was identified and arrested after he was seen on surveillance cameras breaking windows and throwing a Bible into the center.

Giaquinto pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor bias motivated crime-property damage.

“We will not tolerate acts of hatred in our community, and I hope this arrest sends that message loud and clear,” Fort Collins police chief John Hutto said at the time of the vandalism.

Giaquinto will be sentenced on Jan. 4.