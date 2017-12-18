50% Off “Myers Cocktail” at Hydrate IV Bar!

The Myers Cocktail, or "Kitchen Sink," is the most cmprehensive IV therapy and is the most popular treatment from Hydrate IV Bar. The treatment is typically $169, but is 50% off with this Colorado's Best Deal! The treatment consists of one liter of normal saline, b-complex, methyl, b12, magnesium, vitamin C, zinc, and calcium.
Details:
New clients ONLY.
Good for the Myers Cocktail (Kitchen Sink) Treatment ONLY.
Not to be used with other discounts.
Expires in 6 months from purchase date.
