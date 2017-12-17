Woman mauled to death by her dogs had puncture wounds to skull

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Officials say a woman was mauled to death by her two dogs while taking them out for a walk in Goochland County, Virginia, but a local veterinarian says there are still many questions to be answered.

Bethany Lynn Stephens’ father called 911 on Thursday about 8:18 p.m. when he went looking for his daughter off Manakin Road in Goochland, where she often walked her dogs.

He discovered her dogs in the woods, and he told the sheriff’s office the dogs appeared to be “guarding” Stephens’ body, according to WTVR.

“It appeared the attack was a violent attack initiated by the victims’ dogs while the victim was out for a walk with the dogs,” Sheriff James Agnew said the Medical Examiner’s initial report indicated.

“The victim had defensive wounds on her hands and arms trying to keep the dogs away from her, which would be consistent with being attacked while she was still alive. It appears she was taken to the ground, lost consciousness, and the dogs then mauled her to death,” he said.

Agnew described a bloody scene that was littered with scraps of clothing. He added that it took investigators eight hours to collect more than 60 pieces of evidence.