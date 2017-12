SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 closed Sunday night because of a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

About two hours later, the interstate had reopened.

CLOSED- #I70West Eisenhower Tunnel b/c crash;No est time of opening;US 6 Loveland Pass open — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 18, 2017

The interstate was closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel about 6 p.m. U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was open.

OPEN – #I70West Eisenhower Tunnel after crash cleanup — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 18, 2017

The lane reopened at 8:15 p.m.