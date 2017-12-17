Warm and dry start to the week with chances for snow before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dry and warm conditions will move into Colorado for the next few days before arctic air arrives.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 60s accompanied by sunny skies and breezy afternoon winds.

Colorado's next storm system will move in on Thursday. Highs will only make it into the 20s with cloudy skies and scattered snow showers.

Friday will be the dry day between storm systems. Highs will climb to the low 30s.

An arctic air mass will move in on Saturday, bringing chances for snow Saturday and Sunday, and cooling high temperatures down to the teens.

Colorado isn't expecting any snow to fall on Christmas, but if any falls from Thursday, Saturday and Sunday there could be enough on the ground for a white Christmas.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.