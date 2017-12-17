Volunteers continue to search for clues in Kelsie Schelling disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEULAH, Colo. -- Nearly 40 people showed up in Beulah to look for clues in the disappearance of Denver woman Kelsie Schelling on Saturday.

On foot, horseback and rock climbers, friends and concerned citizens scoured steep terrain southwest of Pueblo. Searchers were brought to the location based on cellphone pings.

Schelling disappeared in Pueblo in February 2013. The Pueblo Police Department said she texted her ex-boyfriend Donthe Lucas a picture of an ultrasound of their 8-week-old child.

Police said Lucas asked Schelling to drive from Denver to Pueblo to meet with him.

She arrived at the Walmart just after 11 p.m., and nearly an hour later, she texted that she was "tired of waiting."

Lucas asked her to meet on a street near his grandmother's house.

A half-hour later, she wrote, "Where are you. ... I've been here for over an hour just waiting."

She was never heard from again.

Lucas was arrested on Dec. 1 and faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The 25-year-old was already in custody at the Pueblo County Detention Center on unrelated charges.