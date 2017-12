Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 2,000 people turned out at Fort Logan National Cemetery to place Christmas wreaths on the headstones of veterans on Saturday.

The Christmas tradition grows bigger every year and is done by volunteers that include family of the fallen, veterans and other civilians.

All of the fallen soldiers at the cemetery were honored and remembered as 20,000 wreaths were placed.

The wreaths are paid for by donations made at FortLoganHonor.com.