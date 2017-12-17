Suspected drunk driver leads Colorado state troopers on 75-mile chase

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol chased a suspected drunk driver for 75 miles on Interstate 70 on Sunday.

The chase started about noon in Jefferson County before the driver led troopers through Clear Creek and Summit counties, and reached speeds in the 70s, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers started chasing the vehicle after someone reported it for driving actions that could indicate possible intoxication.

CSP Pursuit investigation from Jefferson, Clear Creek, and then Summit Counties will take time. Over 60 minutes and 75 miles before driver taken into custody without injury to anybody. Now we investigate the WHY. pic.twitter.com/WAC0vkUr5D — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) December 17, 2017

The chase came to a stop more than an hour later just beyond the Eisenhower Tunnel in Summit County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver was taken into custody, but authorities have not released any additional information.

Authorities are investigating the incident.